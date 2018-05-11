General Mosquito 'bites' NPP's Hajia Fati

news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of endorsing the violence act of its own loyalist Hajia Fati.

According to him, the NPP planted the vociferous supporter to foment trouble at the head office especially to journalists describing Hajia Fati as a fearless person.

"Hajia Fati is a lioness planted at the NPP headquarters as Nana Addo's key supporter.

"She is untouchable and all her doing has been endorsed by some high authorities," Asiedu Nketia alleged.

Hajia Fati created a scene at the party's headquarters after slapping a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms last Friday.

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

She stated: "She was snapping [taking pictures of] me, I don’t know her, she didn’t approach me, she didn’t tell me anything. I only saw a flash on my face twice, the third time, I slapped her because I didn't know who she was."

She also said the reporter looked more like an onion seller.

She added: "I don't know anyone but I remember slapping a lady. She didn't approach me and all I saw was that she was taking a picture of me. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe's people who wanted to take a picture of me so I slapped her.

"She didn't look like a journalist, she was looking like a normal lady who sells onions. I want you to withdraw the statement that she's your colleague because I don't know any of your colleagues."

But the NDC scribe popularly known as General mosquito on Accra-based Neat FM said the NPP cannot control Hajia Fati.

"She can’t be controlled, not even the police, mark it anywhere. Only Nana Addo can stop her nonsense," he fumed.

However, Hajia Fati who has regretted her actions appealed to the media for forgiveness.