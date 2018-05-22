Akufo-Addo to lift ban on galamsey soon - Amewu

Home > News > Politics >

He said President Akufo-Addo will lift the ban soon, but on some certain conditions.

Peter Amewu play

Peter Amewu
The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu has hinted that the ban on small scale mining, popularly known galamsey will be lifted soon.

"It is not going to be too long, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would be lifting the ban on mining", he said.

READ ALSO: Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu

After assuming office in 2016, Akufo-Addo declared a war on galamsey by banning all activities of illegal and small scale miners.

“But before that is done, he expects certain things to be put in order, which is the road map leading to the lifting of the ban," Mr Amewu told the chiefs and people of Dunkwaw in the Central Region.

