Home > News > Business >

Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu


Newmont Deaths Investigative report to be out by end of week – Amewu

The Land and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu said: “I’m sure by this week we should be getting the report and we will definitely act on the report.”

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Land and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has said that the Ministry expects that a report on the circumstances leading to the collapse of the reclaim tunnel roof at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill expansion project will ready by the end of this week.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Mr. Amewu said: “I’m sure by this week we should be getting the report and we will definitely act on the report.”

When asked if the committee’s work was limited to the Ahafo Mill Expansion project site, he said: “for now because of the time period and the urgency the Ministry wants to take in terms of this particular incident we want to limit it here.”

READ ALSO: 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery

He added that the government is doing a complete operational audit of the mining sector in the country.

“The guys are already in the country to start that activity across all the mining companies in the country.”

At least 6 people were killed after a section of a gold mine belonging to Newmont Ghana in the Brong Ahafo Region collapsed.

The deadly accident occurred on Saturday (April 7, 2019) at Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mill Expansion project.

READ ALSO: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia

Meanwhile, Newmont Ghana has resumed operations at its Ahafo Mill Expansion project.

In a statement issued by the Communications and External Relations Manager, Agbeko Azumah, it stated that they have resumed work after an extensive risk assessment.

“The company temporarily suspended production at both Ahafo and Akyem mines following the accident. Operations at both mines have resumed following extensive safety discussions and risk assessments.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

May I take Your Order: It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall May I take Your Order It's ‘Chop Time’ at Achimota Mall
NPP government: Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia NPP government Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic emancipation – Bawumia
SSNIT Scandal: SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project SSNIT Scandal SSNIT spent $140m on ‘partially functional’ digitization project
In Upper East: 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robbery
Katanka Car: Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagon
SSNIT Scandal: 10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed – SSNIT boss SSNIT Scandal 10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed – SSNIT boss

Recommended Videos

Tax Identification Number: Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana Tax Identification Number Things You Can't Do Without A Tax Identification Number In Ghana
Business News: Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report Business News Women Own 46% Of Businesses In Ghana – MasterCard Report
Business: 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank Business 8 Reasons Why BoG Took Over UniBank



Top Articles

1 Poverty Gap Ghana’s policies make the rich wealthier – UNbullet
2 Job Creation Nation Builders Corps to be launched end of April - Bawumiabullet
3 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions...bullet
4 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold Vault Marketbullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 SSNIT Scandal 10 SSNIT staff with fake certificates dismissed...bullet
7 In Upper East 2 men killed in daylight bank robberybullet
8 Retirement How to calculate your SSNIT pensionbullet
9 Taxes In Ghana 3% VAT flat rate takes off in July 1bullet
10 NPP government Ghana Beyond Aid is fight for economic...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet

Business

SSNIT Scandal Ernest Thompson denies knowledge of PWC audit
Microfinance Finance Institutions BoG to take action against MFIs breaking rules
$72m SSNIT Saga Ernest Thompson, 4 others charged with wilfully causing financial loss
Metro Mass Allegations I have no hand in MMT Scandal – Amoako Tuffuor