Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has waded into the controversy surrounding President Nana Akufo-Addo's address to the nation over the Ghana-US military cooperation deal, saying the president was "hard" in his comments.

The former president's comments mirror similar sentiments of some Ghanaians who accused the president of appearing aggressive and intolerant.

In a tweet, Mr Rawlings said: "though the president's address was hard, it was important and timely to hear him and the American Ambassador (earlier) affirm that they will be no military base in Ghana."

The ex-president hard earlier reacted to the news of Ghana giving the US a military, saying Ghanaians were not ready to accommodate foreign troops.

In his tweet, Mr Rawlings clarified, "That was my major concern in my initial reaction to the news of the agreement."

According to the ex-president, the spirit of cooperation, be it military or diplomatic has always been there.

He further urged that "if there are details of the agreement that warrant a second look, such details should be examined to create comfort for all sides.