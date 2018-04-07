Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner

news

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Andrew Barnes has called for "open mind" regarding the Ghana, US military cooperation deal.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoe

The agreement has sharply divided Ghanaians after it emerged the US military will have "unimpeded access" to "agreed facilities," runways and communications.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday delivered a lengthy criticism of the position taken by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the matter, describing its leading figures as "reckless self-seekers" who seek to "destabilize our peaceful country."

Commenting on the military agreement in an interview with Ghanaweb, ambassador Barnes said many countries have similar agreements with other nations.

"International co-operation is very important," he said, adding: "so is military co-operation, I will, therefore, encourage people to be open-minded, to appreciate and understand the benefit to both countries and in fact all countries for having close co-operation in this sort of matters."

President Akufo-Addo, in his address, assured the nation that the agreement does not give the US a military base, a position the NDC has been making.

READ MORE: Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor

He also parried claims that he has sold the sovereignty of Ghana for $20.