Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner


Andrew Barnes Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner urges Ghanaians

The agreement has sharply divided Ghanaians after it emerged the US military will have "unimpeded access" to "agreed facilities," runways and communications.

Andrew Barnes
The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana Andrew Barnes has called for "open mind" regarding the Ghana, US military cooperation deal.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday delivered a lengthy criticism of the position taken by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the matter, describing its leading figures as "reckless self-seekers" who seek to "destabilize our peaceful country."

Commenting on the military agreement in an interview with Ghanaweb, ambassador Barnes said many countries have similar agreements with other nations.

"International co-operation is very important," he said, adding: "so is military co-operation, I will, therefore, encourage people to be open-minded, to appreciate and understand the benefit to both countries and in fact all countries for having close co-operation in this sort of matters."

President Akufo-Addo, in his address, assured the nation that the agreement does not give the US a military base, a position the NDC has been making.

He also parried claims that he has sold the sovereignty of Ghana for $20.

