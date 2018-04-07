Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner

The agreement has sharply divided Ghanaians after it emerged the US military will have "unimpeded access" to "agreed facilities," runways and communications.
President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday delivered a lengthy criticism of the position taken by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the matter, describing its leading figures as "reckless self-seekers" who seek to "destabilize our peaceful country."
"International co-operation is very important," he said, adding: "so is military co-operation, I will, therefore, encourage people to be open-minded, to appreciate and understand the benefit to both countries and in fact all countries for having close co-operation in this sort of matters."
President Akufo-Addo, in his address, assured the nation that the agreement does not give the US a military base, a position the NDC has been making.
He also parried claims that he has sold the sovereignty of Ghana for $20.