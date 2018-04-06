Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor


Military Deal Nana Addo simply had to expose NDC's hypocrisy - Abu Jinapor

Abu Jinapor said this while appearing on Metro TV's "Good Evening Ghana" show with the NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

  • Published:
Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abu Jinapor play

Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Abu Jinapor
A Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said that President Akufo-Addo's address to Ghanaians on the US military deal was necessitated by his will to expose the opposition NDC.

Abu Jinapor said the President just needed to expose the barrage of lies being espoused by the National Democratic Congress since Ghana signed the agreement.

READ ALSO: You're hypocrites for opposing US military deal - Nana Addo fires NDC

Jinapor said, "He [the president] is only outraged by the calibre of [persons] who are out there for the height of political opportunism just because of immediate political gain… There is absolutely no sincerity in any submission or claim made by honourable Okudzeto and or the NDC, and that is exactly what the president has sought to expose."

Nana Addo play

Nana Addo

(AFP/File)

 

President Akufo-Addo yesterday addressed Ghanaians in a 16-minute video on governments decision to sign the military deal with the US.

Nana Addo said, "Let us concentrate and spend our energies on working together to achieve that goal of a happy and prosperous Ghana, and reject the hypocrisy of the naysayers who led our country into bankruptcy and the worse economic record of modern Ghanaian history.”

The address, which has been criticized by members of the opposition as un-Presidential and harsh had the President calling out the NDC as hypocrites because they signed similar agreements in the past.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo conferred with 'OseadeɛyƆ' title for honouring campaign promises

“Surely, this is the kind of cynical manipulation by reckless self-seekers, which, in the fullness of time, the people of Ghana will acknowledge and condemn. And I am sure that as the facts become clear and widely available, and as the people come to terms with the evidence, they will reject the falsehood and deliberate attempts to destabilize our peaceful country. Truth is sacrosanct,” President Akufo-Addo said.

