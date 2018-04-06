Akufo-Addo's speech was just grammar and empty - Azure

news

Ace investigative journalist Mannaseh Azure Awuni has described the Presidential address on the US-Ghana military agreement as full of grammar and lacks substance.

Mannaseh contends that the speech failed to address the main concerns Ghanaians raised.

President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday addressed Ghanaians in a 16-minute pre-recorded video explaining the rationale behind his government's agreement with the US.

He said, ""We have a democracy that has become the beacon for good governance in Africa, a democracy that has survived for a quarter of a century and has encompassed even the most irresponsible epistles of ill-governance in a state of unity and stability."

However, the Joy FM journalist disagrees with the content of the speech. He took too social media to vent his disagreement on speech.

He initially gave his assessment in Twi and emphasised it English on how poor the speech was.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo clarified that Ghana has “not offered a military base, and will not offer a military base to the United States of America.”