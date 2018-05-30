Alhaji Short bows out of NPP race; endorses Freddie Blay

news

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Abubakari Adul Rahman, popularly known as Alhaji Short has officially withdrawn from the contest.

Alhaji Short is alleged to have taken this decision after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House.

Those in the said meeting included Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, who hails from the same region as Alhaji Short; Gabby Otchere Darko, a close relative of the President who is believed to be very powerful but holds no official position and is believed to be the brain behind the decision, and lastly was a high-ranking presidential staffer Lord Commey, reports MyNewsGh.com

A very close associate of Alhaji Short said Freddy Blay had a meeting with them [after Alhaji Short’s Jubilee House meeting] to seek for Alhaji Short’s support. Alhaji Short confirmed to Blay that he has been asked to withdraw from the contest, and may throw his weight behind him (Freddy Blay).

However, a number of his supporters especially in the Upper West are angry and disappointed in him for chickening out. We know Short to be strong and focused but surprised he has fallen for this bait.