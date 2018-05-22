Home > News > Politics >

I'm still in NPP Chairmanship race - Freddie Blay


Acting and aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has described as false, a statement claiming that he has stepped down from contesting as the substantive chairman of the party.

According to media reports, Blay had thrown his weight behind his closest contender, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, ahead of the party's National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 7, 2018.

Spokesperson for Freddie Blay, Richard Nyamah, speaking on the development described the information as "mischievous and a diabolic agenda" by opponents of his boss.

READ MORE: Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women organisers

"Why will the Acting National Chairman who brought this party to power and made sure it attained the highest votes it has ever attained in the politics of this country step down for somebody who openly discredit the president on radio. How is that possible?," he told Moro Awudu on Accra-based Class FM.

Freddie Blay, has taken his campaign a notch higher as he continues to entice voters with money and gifts.

According to his campaign team, they "will arrange for a facility to the tune of GH¢100,000 each for all Constituency Women Organisers" of the party "to buy made-in-Ghana prints in their constituencies to help revive the print industry."

READ MORE: Afoko describes Majority leader's allegations against him as 'nonsense'

This will translate into GH¢27,500,000 for all the 275 Constituency Women Organisers of the party across the country.

Freddie Blay will face Alhaji Short and Stephen Ntim for the top position.

