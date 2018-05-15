Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women organisers

news

Acting and aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has taken his campaign a notch higher as he continues to entice voters with money and gifts.

According to his campaign team, they "will arrange for a facility to the tune of GH¢100,000 each for all Constituency Women Organisers" of the party "to buy made-in-Ghana prints in their constituencies to help revive the print industry."

This will translate into GH¢27,500,000 for all the 275 Constituency Women Organisers of the party across the country.

Freddie Blay will face Alhaji Short and Stephen Ntim for the top position.

In a statement signed by spokesperson of the chairman, Richard Nyamah, said the buses were not a gift to the party, adding that they were procured as part of his quest to make the party viable business-wise, whether in power or not.

"Mr. Blay has indicated his belief in the NPP foundational principle of a property-owning democracy. To actualise it, he emphasised that his main objective as the next NPP National Chairman will be to empower the party and its members to own businesses and property for the party to be self-sufficient whether in government or not.

"To this effect, Mr. Blay unveiled a business model to empower the various constituencies.

"In this plan, Mr. Blay has, through a facility, acquired 275 buses for the 275 constituencies of the NPP in the country," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has called for investigations into the source of funding for the 275 buses distributed by Mr Blay to constituencies across the country.

Head of Operations at the GII, Mary Addo, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, called on EOCO to investigate the move since it constitutes an attempt to buy votes ahead of the Congress.