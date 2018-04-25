Home > News > Politics >

All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto


He said such a move will ensure that the NPP wins all the parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region.

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Fredrick Feduah Anto has admonished the newly elected executives in the region to ensure that all 44 MPs in the region go unopposed in the 2020 elections primaries.

“I'm very excited that party has successfully elected new regional executive to manage the party for the next 4 years period. Your elected party executives have a responsibility to unite the party for peace to prevail after this elections. Moreover, you again have a responsibility to prepare the mind of the party members at the constituency level to understand how vigorous the election 2020 will be and the need for the party members to understand the need for all the current Ashanti parliamentarians to run unopposed in the upcoming primaries’’, he said.

Chairman Antoh, believes election 2020 will be keenly contested with the NDC seriously poised to take over the management of the country again four years after losing power to NPP.

“Therefore I’m urging you all to start working on that move immediately same as we did during the constituency executives elections", he advised.

The former Ashanti regional chairman who has been elevated to the national level gave this piece of advice to the party newly elected regional executives at the just ended Ashanti regional executive’s elections held at Ejura Sekyere Odumasi constituency a major strong hold of NDC in the Ashanti region

