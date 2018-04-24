Home > News > Politics >

Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman


Regional Elections Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman

“They [Jubilee House] supported me, they called me, they encouraged me and they gave me money,” he told Umaru Amadu Sanda on Accra-based Citi FM.

  • Published:
Divine Otoo play

Divine Otoo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom has said he was given a push by the seat of the Presidency in his campaign.

He said the Jubilee House supported him financially in his successful election as the Regional Chairman.

“They [Jubilee House] supported me, they called me, they encouraged me and they gave me money,” he told Umaru Amadu Sanda on Accra-based Citi FM.

READ ALSO: Don't change a winning team - Ben Ephson advises NPP

Divine Otoo, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Water narrowly beat his arch-rival by polling a total of 276 valid votes, seven more than Mr Alfred Boye’s 269 in the poll on Saturday, 21 April held at the Trade Fair Centre.

He however failed to disclose the actual amount that the Presidency used in supporting his campaign. "Even if they gave me GHS1, it is still money,” he retorted when asked for a figure", he disclosed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Election 2020: NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate Election 2020 NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate
Bloated Government: Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC
Quality Healthcare: Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia Quality Healthcare Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Gargantuan Promises: We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia
Robbery: Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed Robbery Dep. Sanitation Minister Dzato robbed
Corruption Trial: Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's account

Recommended Videos

Politics: I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals Politics I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Politics: Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa Politics Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa
Politics: Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo Politics Don’t destroy Mahama's legacy – Duncan-Williams tells Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staffbullet
2 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's...bullet
3 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP...bullet
4 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
5 Position Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa...bullet
6 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
7 Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees...bullet
8 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
9 Politics Angry Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest...bullet
10 Diplomacy Rawlings says he's not backed Buhari's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
998 Presidential Staffers Nana Addo never promised to run a lean government - Gabby
Rent Advance 'Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye not in state bungalow'
Prof. Adei
Bloated Government 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei
Chief Imam
Best Wishes John Mahama celebrates Chief Imam on his 99th birthday