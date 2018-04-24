news

The newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom has said he was given a push by the seat of the Presidency in his campaign.

He said the Jubilee House supported him financially in his successful election as the Regional Chairman.

“They [Jubilee House] supported me, they called me, they encouraged me and they gave me money,” he told Umaru Amadu Sanda on Accra-based Citi FM.

Divine Otoo, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Water narrowly beat his arch-rival by polling a total of 276 valid votes, seven more than Mr Alfred Boye’s 269 in the poll on Saturday, 21 April held at the Trade Fair Centre.

He however failed to disclose the actual amount that the Presidency used in supporting his campaign. "Even if they gave me GHS1, it is still money,” he retorted when asked for a figure", he disclosed.