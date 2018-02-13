Home > News > Politics >

Amissah-Arthur is not interested in contesting NDC flagbearship


Amissah-Arthur has strongly refuted claims that he wants to contest as presidential candidate on the ticket of the NDC.

Former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has poured cold water on speculations suggesting he would stand as presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Vice President has been mooted as one of those interested in representing the NDC at the 2020 polls as flagbearer.

However, he insists such reports are false, adding that his sole focus is to help the NDC to reorganize for the next elections.

Jabesh Amissah-Arthur (Left) and his brother Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

 

According to him, the thought of becoming presidential candidate has not crossed his mind, but he is be ready to help the party in any way possible ahead of the 2020 polls.

“I don’t have that kind of ambition, I'm saying that I’m available to be used by the party in whatever way they deem, so, I’m available, but there’s too much emphasis on the leader and so on,” Mr. Amissah-Arthur told Accra-based Joy FM.

“Look, we are going through a reorganisation, if we select a leader now, the people who are dissatisfied will undermine them, let’s put our leadership hopes, aspirations aside, let’s organise this thing very well, whoever comes will have a big party supporting him.”

 

He further distanced himself from reports suggesting he is behind the calls for him to contest as the NDC’s presidential candidate.

He urged party members to be patient, saying it will take a lot of organization to before the NDC can elect a formidable flagbearer.

“No, I'm not behind it, I'm definitely not behind it but I'm saying there are people who sit in their rooms and they come up with artwork and so on. A lot of organisation is needed for somebody to become a leader, and, so, I’m saying that we are not there yet. When the time comes, people will come up naturally and they will be voted for. We won’t cross the bridge until we get to it. So, when we get to it, then whatever it is will happen,” the former Vice President asserted.

So far the likes of former National Health Insurance Authority  (NHIA) boss, Sylvester Mensah, former Vice-Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi and former trades and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, have already declared their intentions of contesting the NDC's flagbearership. 

