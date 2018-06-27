Pulse.com.gh logo
Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong alleges


#Number12 Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong alleges

Kennedy Agyapong has been fighting the modus operandi of Anas’ investigative works since he started advertising the premiere of his investigative piece.

  • Published:
play
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, at the age of 37, has 13 children.

Speaking on Net 2 TV, Mr Agyapong said that “At 37 years, Anas has 13 children. I thought I had many children but he’s doing well.”

Mr Agyapong has been verbally attacking Anas before and even after the premiere of his Number 12 documentary which uncovered rot in Ghana Football.

Mr Agyapong argued that Anas does not practice investigative journalism but sets people up to destroy their hard-won reputation.

He wondered what would have become of Anas if people used the same entrapment tactics in some other part of the world. He said that he would have been killed by now.

Mr Agyapong has vowed to “strip Anas naked” by premiering the “Who Watches The Watchman” documentary on Wednesday, 27 June 2018 at 7 pm at the forecourt of Oman FM, located at Madina in Accra.

The lawmaker said: “Who Watches The Watchman” is a compilation of “dubious” activities of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which, according to him, prove that the brain behind the Number 12 exposé which uncovered rot within the Ghana Football Association, is, himself, corrupt.

