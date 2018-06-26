Pulse.com.gh logo
Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to step aside


In a suit filed at the Supreme Court, it names the Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo as the defendant.

The Leader and Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor has filed a legal suit demanding that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, step aside for investigations to be conducted into the Number 12 undercover documentary.

The suit is dated June 20, 2018.

Madam Akua Donkor is seeking an order from the Supreme Court directing the defendant to advise the President and his Vice to step aside from the highest seat of the land since their names were mentioned in the documentary.

President Akufo-Addo reported the former boss of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, for defrauding by false pretenses and influence peddling.

In the Number 12 video, Kwesi Nyantakyi is seen and heard using the name of the President, his Vice President, and other government officials to influence a man who posed as a football investor.

He was invited to the CID. After his statement was taken, he was Mr Nyantakyi was granted bail.

However, Madam Akua Donkor leader believes the presidency needs to be investigated as well.

Madam Akua Donkor stated in the writ that: “It is perfectly true that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Vice-President are involved or have something to do with all the allegations levelled against Kwesi Nyantakyi with regard to bribing before contracts are awarded to investors”.

She argued that since authorities have used previous investigations by Anas to sanction officials found guilty this was no exception.

