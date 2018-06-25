Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Prof Gyampo urges President to ban medical trips of appointees


Ban On Travels Prof Gyampo urges President to ban medical trips of appointees

The Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, explained that government must ban medical travel by its appointees so they prioritise the development of the health system in Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo play

The Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Head of European Studies at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has called on President Akufo-Addo to ban his appointees from travelling abroad for medical care.

His comments come after the President temporarily banned all trips by government appointees except the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The memo announcing the travel ban was signed by Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare, to all Ministers, Deputy Ministers; Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) as well as all heads of government institutions.

“The President of the Republic has directed that all foreign travels by Hon. Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs and Heads of Government Agencies be temporarily suspended with immediate effect."

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP

“Guidelines in respect of future foreign travels aimed at minimising disruption to Government’s domestic work will be communicated to you shortly. Please acknowledge receipt and accept for strict compliance”, the internal memo which found its way into the media, said.

Prof Gyampo said this was a good decision since the trips come with a huge cost to the nation.

“The cost for many of the travels are shouldered by the state. These inter alia may include airfares, hotel accommodation, cost of feeding and huge travelling allowances or per diems that actually serve as good incentive for frivolous travels,” he wrote in a statement.

“Other trips that aren't paid for by the state, also cost the nation because work slows down in the absence of the top appointees.”

READ ALSO: Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives

He suggested that “going forward, only conferences that brings us assistance in cash or in kind must be encouraged. These shouldn't be attended necessarily by top officials. They should be attended by technocrats who have what it takes to fully grasp what is discussed and can implement decisions taken.”

He said if medical travels are also banned the government appointees will be forced to prioritise the improvement of the healthcare system in the country.

“All foreign trips for medical checkups must be banned to force us to prioritise in improving healthcare home. Let appointees die here as a result of poor healthcare facilities to compel us to sit up. Ministers and top appointees who are caught traveling abroad to attend lectures must be sacked. Only Ministers who have the requisite qualifications should be appointed, not those who would want to use the opportunity given them to acquire degrees. Vacation travels and leave outside the country must be managed well so they don't halt work progress and impose a cost on the nation."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Revelations: "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds" Revelations "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds"
Infrastructure Development: MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East Infrastructure Development MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East
Internal Politics: Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race Internal Politics Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race
Investigations: Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money spent on foreign travels Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money spent on foreign travels
Opposition Party: Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives Opposition Party Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives
Envoys: President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea Envoys President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea

Recommended Videos

Politics: Suspend Ken Agyapong, he doesn’t deserve MP status – Muntaka Politics Suspend Ken Agyapong, he doesn’t deserve MP status – Muntaka
Local News: Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook Local News Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook
Kofi Bentil: With over 100 ministers at work, Accra shouldn’t flood Kofi Bentil With over 100 ministers at work, Accra shouldn’t flood



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministersbullet
2 Murder Trial NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confessesbullet
3 Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MPbullet
4 Musician A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suitbullet
5 Politics It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong –...bullet
6 Presidential Tour Akufo-Addo tours Western Region todaybullet
7 Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebookbullet
8 Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares...bullet
9 Parliament Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy...bullet
10 Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Parliament Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee
NDC Primaries NDC elects constituency officers today
Apology We lied against Mac Manu, we are sorry – GPHA workers apologise
Internal Politics NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing wrong – Asiedu Nketia