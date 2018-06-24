Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministers


Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministers

The ban, signed in a statement by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, exempted the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

play
President Nana Addo has issued a temporary foreign travel ban all Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Municipal, Metropolitan and Districts Chief Executives and heads of government agencies.

The ban, signed in a statement by the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, exempted the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"The President of the Republic has directed that, all foreign travels by Hon. Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs and Heads of Government Agencies be temporarily be suspended with immediate effect," the statement said.

The statement hints that the move is to prevent disruption in government's domestic work.

Also, government noted in the statement that guidelines on future foreign travels will be communicated.

"Guidelines in respect of future foreign travels aimed at minimising disruption in government's domestic work will be communicated to you shortly," the statement noted.

