Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia

news

President Akufo-Addo’s 18 months in office has been more productive than what previous governments were able to achieve in eight years, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) inherited a “difficult economy” but has so far been able to transform the country despite the short space of time.

READ ALSO: National Identification Card: Ghana Card attempt to denationalise NDC supporters -Mahama

He said Nana Addo’s government has done tremendously well to deliver on most of its promises made during the 2016 elections.

This, the Vice President believes, makes the current government stand out when it comes to achievements, as compared to previous administrations.

“He has done so much in 18 months that many other governments were not able to do in 8 years,” Dr. Bawumia said during Saturday’s visit to the Muslim community in the Upper East Region to commemorate the month of Ramada.

“The President assumed office with a very difficult economy. He has been at work for the past 18 months now. By the grace of the Almighty God, he has been able to do a lot of things he promised this country he was going to do.”

READ ALSO: Issues: I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party

He further stated that the ruling NPP, under President Akufo- Addo, has managed to prove its critics wrong by implementing policies which have inured to the good of Ghanaians.

“Many people thought what he promised was not possible. He has been able to do many of the things within 18 months. He was able to relieve a lot of our farmers by introducing the Free Senior High School [Policy] which has brought tremendous relief to many people who have their children in senior high schools.”

He added: “He was able to reintroduce the Teacher Trainee Allowance, which many thought was not possible. He has been able to reintroduce the Nursing Trainee Allowance. He has been able to reduce the price of electricity.”