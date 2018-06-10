Pulse.com.gh logo
I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP


I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns party

The controversial MP, speaking on his Net 2 television, suggested the election may have been won spiritually when he said "We didn’t win it physical."

play
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has once again threatened to reveal secrets behind the historic victory of the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 elections.

He sent a strong warning that he will bring down or disgrace the party because some members of the party are conspiring to bring him down or shut him down.

He warned: "NPP should dare me like they did to Alfred Obeng, I’ll disgrace the party. Did they know how much Alfred Obeng contributed to the party prior to 2016 election...that guy Asenkyire did he know the money I brought to Kumasi was given to me by Alfred Obeng."

"If NPP wan to bring me down I’ll also bring the party down n tell how we won the 2016 election. We didn’t win it physical am telling u today...NPP should dare me I’ll reveal every secret about 2016 election,” he added.

