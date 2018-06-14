Nana Addo is behaving like Donald Trump - Asiedu Nketia

news

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has taken swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the current woes of the Electoral Commission (EC) and its inability to execute its mandate.

He said the President is behaving like President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

He alleged that the deliberate and unsubstantiated name calling, castigations and allegations of wrongdoing levelled against the Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, and the commission, prior to the 2016 general election, had led to the present problems facing the commission.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "I have said it before and will continue to reiterate it until the government allows the Electoral Commission (EC) to carry out their independent functions and allow the political parties review the 2016 general elections...any piece of advice you offer, they ignore it...they behave like having a monopoly over knowledge...the President acts like Trump."

According to him, the impasse at EC had obstructed the undertaking of crucial decisions and actions that should have been made after the 2016 election.

"My fear is that we will get so close to the next general election and there will be too many things yet undone, and if we are not careful, we are leading this nation into a constitutional crisis.

"We have been warned not to speak for fear of being cited for contempt. If there is anything leading to into crisis, I will prefer to talk about it and risk being cited for contempt than keeping quiet.

"This government has made them to be involved in one issue or the other and it has purposely done so to serve the interest of this government," he added.

Explaining further, Asiedu Nketia said prior to and immediately after her appointment, the NPP mounted ceaseless allegations that Charlotte Osei adding the President has crippled the election management body.

"The electoral commission has been crippled by this government," he noted.

He added: "Whatever is happening at the EC must happen quickly enough so they can look forward and undertake their activities before Election 2020 because the alternatives will be a chaotic election, and Ghanaians are not ready for that. We demand that the result of the 2016 general election is gazetted."