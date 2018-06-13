news

Former Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has confessed his love for former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur.

He said he has secretly admired Nana Oye Lithur for ages and will be the first to put in application to marry her if he gets the opportunity.

Divorce suit

Legal practitioner Tony Lithur and lawyer for former President John Mahama has filed for divorce against his wife Nana Oye Lithur.

He filed for a divorce from his wife on May 2, 2018, at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

Tony Lithur said one of the main reasons for seeking divorce is the violent nature of his wife.

The court paper served on Nana Oye Lithur thus reads:

"TAKE NOTICE that you are required within 8 days after service hereof upon you.

"Inclusive of the day service to enter an appearance either in person or by solicitor at the Divorce Registry of the High Court, Accra in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana should you think ﬁt to do so and thereafter to answer this petition and that in default of your so doing, the Court will proceed to hear the petition and pronounce judgment your absence notwithstanding."

Abronye DC's affectionate love

Abronye DC has professed his love for the gender advocate, Nana Oye Lithur.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, he said "I have loved Oye Lithur for years. I pray her husband leaves her so I can occupy that position."

"Nana Oye Lithur is an astounding human rights lawyer who champion the cause of others."

"I'm patiently waiting in my one corner, if her husband loses guard, I will snatch her," he stressed.

Tony Lithur pleads for privacy

Meanwhile, Tony Lithur has pleaded with the public to give his family some privacy following the leakage and publication of documents he filed for divorce against Nana Oye Lithur.

"My attention has been drawn to the publication on social media of the docket copy of a Petition for divorce I have filed against Nana Oye Lithur at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra and some pictures of us," Mr Lithur said in a press statement dated June 13, 2018, and signed by him.

"I would therefore very respectfully and humbly, ask the general public to kindly give us, our children and loved ones some privacy to deal quietly with this painful stage of our lives," he added.