Tony Lithur ask Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce


Tony Lithur ask Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce process

In a statement signed by Tony Lithur, he confirmed that they have started a divorce process which he described as “an emotional and difficult one for us and our children.”

The husband of Nana Oye Lithur has called on the general public to allow his family to have some privacy as they go through a divorce process.

In a statement signed by Tony Lithur, he confirmed that they have started a divorce process which he described as “an emotional and difficult one for us and our children.”

In a press statement, issued by Tony Lithur he said that “I would, therefore, very respectfully and humbly, ask the general public to kindly give us, our children and loved ones some privacy to deal quietly with this painful stage of our lives.”

Tony Lithur filed for a divorce from the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection on May 2, 2018, in the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

According to documents sighted by Accra-based Atinka FM, Mr Lithur said one of the main reasons for seeking divorce is the violent nature of his wife.

“When the parties settled down to marriage, petitioner began to notice some unnerving character traits of the Respondent. While petitioner was aware Respondent was aggressive in approach to many things, nothing prepared him for what he later discovered of cruel and instinctively violent traits. She consistently exhibited physical violence and cruelty against every person that has ever lived with the parties, either as household staff or relative,” the petition said.

A petition also said that Nana Oye Lithur is “required within 8 days after service hereof upon you. Inclusive of the day service to enter on appearance either in person or by solicitor at the Divorce Registry of the High Court, Accra in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana should you think ?t to do so and thereafter to answer this petition and that in default of your so doing, the Court will proceed to hear the petition and pronounce judgement your absence notwithstanding.”

Read the full statement below

play

 

