Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Angry Madina traders threaten to exit Nana Addo in 2020


2020 Elections Forget our votes in 2020 - Angry Madina traders threaten to exit Nana Addo

The angry traders have threatened to vote against the President should he decide to seek re-election in the 2020 presidential polls.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Angry traders and street hawkers at Madina in Accra are furious with the La-Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly for ejecting them from the street.

The have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Municipal Chief Executive for the area Jenifer Dede Afagbedzi for treating them unfairly.

The angry traders have threatened to vote against the President should he decide to seek re-election in the 2020 presidential polls.

READ MORE: NPP's Abronye DC wants to marry Nana Oye Lithur

play

 

The angry residents numbering about 5000 were on Monday ejected from the streets and relocated to a parcel of land near REDCO flats.

According to the traders, they feel disappointed in the MCE for her actions.

READ ALSO: Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to court

The traders accused officials of the assembly of taking money from foreigners especially Nigerians in the area and locating them another area to occupy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Defamation: Asenso-Boakye sues A Plus for GHS 20m Defamation Asenso-Boakye sues A Plus for GHS 20m
Divorce Petition: Tony Lithur’s claims of infidelity “can’t be true” – Nana Oye Lithur responds Divorce Petition Tony Lithur’s claims of infidelity “can’t be true” – Nana Oye Lithur responds
Ghana Cedi: Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation Ghana Cedi Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation
Secret Admirer: NPP's Abronye DC wants to marry Nana Oye Lithur Secret Admirer NPP's Abronye DC wants to marry Nana Oye Lithur
National ID: Minority goes to court over Ghana card registration National ID Minority goes to court over Ghana card registration
Ghana Politics: Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment

Recommended Videos

Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
Alban Bagbin: Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration Alban Bagbin Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration
Politics: I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini Politics I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini



Top Articles

1 Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Groupbullet
2 Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political...bullet
3 Secret Admirer NPP's Abronye DC wants to marry Nana Oye Lithurbullet
4 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasancebullet
5 Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over...bullet
6 Threats Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registrationbullet
7 Chop Chop EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenambullet
8 Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns...bullet
9 Divorce Petition Tony Lithur’s claims of infidelity...bullet
10 End of an Era Government petitions High Court to...bullet

Related Articles

Divorce Petition Tony Lithur’s claims of infidelity “can’t be true” – Nana Oye Lithur responds
Ghana Cedi Mahama shades Bawumia over Cedi depreciation
Secret Admirer NPP's Abronye DC wants to marry Nana Oye Lithur
National ID Minority goes to court over Ghana card registration
Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment
Chop Chop EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenam
Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group
Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't
Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies...bullet

Politics

Parliament of Ghana
Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration
Dr Opuni
Judgement Court to determine Opuni's demand for pre-trial disclosure on Wednesday
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Incorruptible Nana Addo sacking BOST MD, Alfred Obeng shows he's honest - COPEC
Kennedy Agyapong
NPP Internal Wrangling I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong