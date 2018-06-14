Angry Madina traders threaten to exit Nana Addo in 2020

news

Angry traders and street hawkers at Madina in Accra are furious with the La-Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly for ejecting them from the street.

The have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Municipal Chief Executive for the area Jenifer Dede Afagbedzi for treating them unfairly.

The angry traders have threatened to vote against the President should he decide to seek re-election in the 2020 presidential polls.

The angry residents numbering about 5000 were on Monday ejected from the streets and relocated to a parcel of land near REDCO flats.

According to the traders, they feel disappointed in the MCE for her actions.

The traders accused officials of the assembly of taking money from foreigners especially Nigerians in the area and locating them another area to occupy.