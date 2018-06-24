Pulse.com.gh logo
Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP


Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP



  • Published:
The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has described maverick Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong as very “poor.”

READ MORE:  It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka

He also described him as “empty” who has no dignity except boasting about his wealth.

“That’s a rude person because everything he has is about money. When all you have on this earth is money, then you are very poor,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM, after the Assin Central MP called him “dumb MP.”

He continued: “He is a very poor person, but he doesn’t know… Walk to the street and ask the ordinary person whether they see him with any value. All he has his only money. He has nothing.”

READ MORE:  Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee

Kennedy Agyapong has been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for calling the house “useless.”

He has denied the claim.

