The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has described maverick Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong as very “poor.”

He also described him as “empty” who has no dignity except boasting about his wealth.

“That’s a rude person because everything he has is about money. When all you have on this earth is money, then you are very poor,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM, after the Assin Central MP called him “dumb MP.”

He continued: “He is a very poor person, but he doesn’t know… Walk to the street and ask the ordinary person whether they see him with any value. All he has his only money. He has nothing.”

Kennedy Agyapong has been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for calling the house “useless.”

He has denied the claim.