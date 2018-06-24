news

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, will urge the Privileges Committee of parliament to suspend his colleague Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

It follows a motion he moved for the Assin Central MP’s conduct to be referred to the committee after he reportedly said parliament is “useless.”

Kennedy Agyapong has denied calling parliament “useless.”

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM Friday, the former disgraced Youth and Sports Minister said that Mr Agyapong should be suspended for the rest of the year.

He said: “I strongly believe that Parliament should suspend this gentleman for the rest of the year. He doesn’t deserve to be sitting in the House.

“Throwing insults at everybody when he is a member of Parliament? We need to take that privilege off him so people can deal with him as a street person…”

“It is about time somebody knocked some sense into his head because he thinks that this country belongs to him,” the Asawase MP added.