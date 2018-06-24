Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge committee


Parliament Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee

It follows a motion he moved for the Assin Central MP’s conduct to be referred to the committee after he reportedly said parliament is “useless.”

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, will urge the Privileges Committee of parliament to suspend his colleague Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

READ MORE: "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong

It follows a motion he moved for the Assin Central MP’s conduct to be referred to the committee after he reportedly said parliament is “useless.”

Kennedy Agyapong has denied calling parliament “useless.”

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM Friday, the former disgraced Youth and Sports Minister said that Mr Agyapong should be suspended for the rest of the year.

He said: “I strongly believe that Parliament should suspend this gentleman for the rest of the year. He doesn’t deserve to be sitting in the House.

“Throwing insults at everybody when he is a member of Parliament? We need to take that privilege off him so people can deal with him as a street person…”

READ MORE: Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy Agyapong hits new low

“It is about time somebody knocked some sense into his head because he thinks that this country belongs to him,” the Asawase MP added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Envoys: President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea Envoys President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea
NPP Administration: Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministers NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministers
Issues: Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP
Politics: It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka Politics It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka
Libel Suit: Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook
Parliament: "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong

Recommended Videos

Nana Addo: We’ll deal with corruption without party consideration Nana Addo We’ll deal with corruption without party consideration
Asiedu Nketia: NDC owes Rawlings no apology; We’ve done nothing wrong Asiedu Nketia NDC owes Rawlings no apology; We’ve done nothing wrong
Political News: Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars Political News Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars



Top Articles

1 Musician A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suitbullet
2 Internal Politics NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing...bullet
3 Murder Trial J.B Danquah 'killer's confessions useless - Kweku Baakobullet
4 Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebookbullet
5 Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares...bullet
6 Apology We lied against Mac Manu, we are sorry – GPHA workers...bullet
7 Parliament Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
8 Murder Trial NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah -...bullet
9 By-election looms NDC MP to resign from Parliamentbullet
10 Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous...bullet

Related Articles

Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong
Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook
Parliament Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy Agyapong hits new low
Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group
Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank
Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration
NPP Internal Wrangling I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong
Anas Exposé I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

NDC Primaries NDC elects constituency officers today
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Anas Exposé Probe Nana Addo over Nyantakyi influence - Group demands
Former Presidential Advisor on Governance and Corruption Daniel Batidam
Accountability Batidam resigns in protest over corruption at African Union
Yaw Buabeng Asamoah
Spokesperson Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP Communications Director