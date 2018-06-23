Pulse.com.gh logo
"You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong


Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong

The former disgraced Youth and Sports Minister gave the stark warning after Mr Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, called him "dumb" and threatened to disclosed comments he made to him about the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu, during her vetting in parliament.

The Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak has warned Kennedy Agyapong to stay away from throwing mud at him as he has been doing to other people and members of his party, the New Patriotic Party.

READ MORE: Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy Agyapong hits new low

Mr Agyapong told pressmen in parliament Friday that,“I am not scared of anybody in this country…I live my life…that is a dumb statement he has ever made…he is a dumb MP and now I will take him on, let him go to the privileges committee and say that I said so because he did not listen to the context of the issue and just dragged the matter to the committee.”

The Assin Central MP made the comments after Muntaka moved a motion in parliament for his conduct to be referred to the privileges committee after he said parliament is "useless."

Commenting on Mr Agyapong's claims, Muntaka Mubarak told Accra-based Joy FM that the Assin Central MP is not his friend or associate.

He also denied talking to him about the communications minister, saying he is not someone he'd like to engage in a conversation with.

"Nobody can threaten a Zongo boy about showdown…I want to caution him that all those things he has been doing, he should know those he can do that to…if he thinks he is man enough he should accost me in Parliament house," he said.

READ MORE: A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suit

"He should be very careful about the things he says because as for me, I can bet him, if it is the gutter, I will jump in and drag him in," he added. "We have never shared anything in common and I don’t behave like he does…but I challenge him to say whatever he claims that I have told him about Ursula…You can never dare a Zongo boy."

