It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka

It is time for someone to knock sense into the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has said.

He made the comments after Agyapong called him “dumb MP” in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

He described as unfortunate the MP’s penchant for insulting everyone he disagrees with.

He argued that the privilege he enjoys as an MP, which makes him throw his weight about, should be taken off him.

Muntaka said: “Throwing insults at everybody when he is a member of Parliament? We need to take that privilege off him so people can deal with him as a street person…”

He added: “It is about time somebody knocked some sense into his head because he thinks that this country belongs to him.”