Former president John Dramani Mahama has urged all newly-elected executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unite in order to “win massively” in the 2020 elections.

According to him, the party needs the support of every executive if it is to return to power in 2020.

Mahama was reacting after the NDC held its constituency executive elections in some constituencies across the country to elect new executives.

He congratulated all newly-elected executives, but was quick to add that the support and contributions of unsuccessful constituency aspirants are also still very much needed.

In a Facebook post, Mahama called on all party members to remain united, insisting that is the only way the NDC can return to power in 2020.

Mahama wrote: “I congratulate all members of our great party, the NDC, who emerged victorious in the various constituency elections.

“Your victory serves as inspiration to the millions of members and followers of our party. I entreat you to serve with humility, commitment and hardwork to ensure victory in 2020.

“To all those who were unsuccessful in the elections, your contributions are still very much needed by the party and I salute you for offering yourselves to serve. You are all winners.

“As the Party take steps to resolve all outstanding issues including Constituencies that had their elections postponed, I call on the rank and file of the party to stay united and focused on the noble goal of Victory 2020.

“Let us all forge ahead in unity to win massively in 2020; redeem Ghanaians from the increasing hardships; and ensure prosperity for all.”

Mahama lost during the 2016 elections but has since indicated that he will stand again on the ticket of the NDC during the 2020 polls.