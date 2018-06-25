Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama tells NDC


Opposition Party Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC Executives

According to him, the party needs the support of every executive if it is to return to power in 2020.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former president John Dramani Mahama has urged all newly-elected executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unite in order to “win massively” in the 2020 elections.

According to him, the party needs the support of every executive if it is to return to power in 2020.

READ ALSO: Politics: It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka

Mahama was reacting after the NDC held its constituency executive elections in some constituencies across the country to elect new executives.

He congratulated all newly-elected executives, but was quick to add that the support and contributions of unsuccessful constituency aspirants are also still very much needed.

In a Facebook post, Mahama called on all party members to remain united, insisting that is the only way the NDC can return to power in 2020.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

 

Mahama wrote: “I congratulate all members of our great party, the NDC, who emerged victorious in the various constituency elections.

“Your victory serves as inspiration to the millions of members and followers of our party. I entreat you to serve with humility, commitment and hardwork to ensure victory in 2020.

READ ALSO: Envoys: President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea

“To all those who were unsuccessful in the elections, your contributions are still very much needed by the party and I salute you for offering yourselves to serve. You are all winners.

“As the Party take steps to resolve all outstanding issues including Constituencies that had their elections postponed, I call on the rank and file of the party to stay united and focused on the noble goal of Victory 2020.

“Let us all forge ahead in unity to win massively in 2020; redeem Ghanaians from the increasing hardships; and ensure prosperity for all.”

Mahama lost during the 2016 elections but has since indicated that he will stand again on the ticket of the NDC during the 2020 polls.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revelations: "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds" Revelations "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent $25m on 80 beds"
Infrastructure Development: MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East Infrastructure Development MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East
Internal Politics: Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race Internal Politics Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race
Ban On Travels: Prof Gyampo urges President to ban medical trips of appointees Ban On Travels Prof Gyampo urges President to ban medical trips of appointees
Investigations: Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money spent on foreign travels Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money spent on foreign travels
Envoys: President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea Envoys President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea

Recommended Videos

Politics: Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC executives Politics Unite and we’ll win massively in 2020 – Mahama to NDC executives
Politics: Suspend Ken Agyapong, he doesn’t deserve MP status – Muntaka Politics Suspend Ken Agyapong, he doesn’t deserve MP status – Muntaka
Local News: Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook Local News Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministersbullet
2 Murder Trial NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confessesbullet
3 Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MPbullet
4 Musician A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suitbullet
5 Politics It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong –...bullet
6 Presidential Tour Akufo-Addo tours Western Region todaybullet
7 Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebookbullet
8 Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares...bullet
9 Parliament Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy...bullet
10 Investigations Group calls on Nana Addo to audit money...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Parliament Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee
NDC Primaries NDC elects constituency officers today
Apology We lied against Mac Manu, we are sorry – GPHA workers apologise
Internal Politics NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing wrong – Asiedu Nketia