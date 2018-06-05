Home > News > Politics >

Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings


June 4 Revolution Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings

Anita Desosoo said Rawlings must forgive his errant children and let bygones be bygones.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings play

Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

First vice chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita Desooso has publicly knelt down and begged former President Jerry John Rawlings to forgive them their sins

She said Rawlings must forgive his errant children and let bygones be bygones.

She made this known when she publicly knelt down at the 39th June 4 revolution commemoration at Madina in Accra.

READ MORE: Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo to stop bleaching

She also used the opportunity to advise party members to show respect to Rawlings and recognize all his contributions to the party since he has suffered and sacrificed a lot for the party.

play

 

"Now to my father – Founder, I know your children we have erred and I also know that you are a human being and you have also done something maybe it is not right.

READ MORE: Anita Desosoo threatens to fight Kennedy Agyapong

"And I was so happy when I heard you say that when you brought a statement out, rendering an apology – you are a hero. You are a hero. This shows that what you have thought me is still within me. If you are a leader, be prepared to say that I am sorry. If you are a child, be prepared to say that daddy I’m sorry. So, I will take this opportunity on behalf of the party to kneel down before my dad – please forgive us. Let us come together to build this country," Desosoo pleaded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Shunned: Asiedu Nketiah 'mad' over June 4 omission Shunned Asiedu Nketiah 'mad' over June 4 omission
Anas Expose Fallout: Police investigating claims by Nyantakyi that Mahama collected $8m bribe Anas Expose Fallout Police investigating claims by Nyantakyi that Mahama collected $8m bribe
Allegations: Anas works for Mahama - NPP Chairman Allegations Anas works for Mahama - NPP Chairman
NPP Government: I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings NPP Government I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings
Full Speech: Rawlings’ full address at 39th Anniversary of June 4 uprising Full Speech Rawlings’ full address at 39th Anniversary of June 4 uprising
Number 12: Corrupt Anas deserves to be ‘hanged’ – Ken Agyapong Number 12 Corrupt Anas deserves to be ‘hanged’ – Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

Koku Anyidoho: We'll consider June 4 celebration when we come to power in 2020 Koku Anyidoho We'll consider June 4 celebration when we come to power in 2020
Local News: US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety Local News US wades into Anas brouhaha ; Calls on Gov't to ensure his safety
Anas Exposé: Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; Urges Anas to continue working



Top Articles

1 June 4 Revolution Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo to stop bleachingbullet
2 Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi bragsbullet
3 Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo...bullet
4 Anas Exposé NPP chairman stupid and corrupt to support Anas -...bullet
5 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
6 NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen...bullet
7 Anas Exposé Bawumia ignores Ken Agyapong; urges Anas to...bullet
8 #Number 12 Rot in Anas' exposé doesn't look good for Ghana...bullet
9 Revolution Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at...bullet
10 Witch-hunt Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP...bullet

Related Articles

Anas Expose Fallout Police investigating claims by Nyantakyi that Mahama collected $8m bribe
Allegations Anas works for Mahama - NPP Chairman
NPP Government I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings
Full Speech Rawlings’ full address at 39th Anniversary of June 4 uprising
Number 12 Corrupt Anas deserves to be ‘hanged’ – Ken Agyapong
June 4 Revolution Rawlings teases Anita Desosoo to stop bleaching
Postmortem NDC's departure from core values caused their defeat - Former MP
62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption
Allegations I once pulled a gun on 'corrupt' Anas - Chairman Wontumi brags
#Number 12 Rot in Anas' exposé doesn't look good for Ghana – Mahama

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Fritz Barffour
Postmortem NDC's departure from core values caused their defeat - Former MP
62 Steps To A Ghana I love 5 easy ways to fight corruption
Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication
Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah
Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah