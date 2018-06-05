Anita Desosoo kneels to beg Rawlings

news

First vice chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Anita Desooso has publicly knelt down and begged former President Jerry John Rawlings to forgive them their sins

She said Rawlings must forgive his errant children and let bygones be bygones.

She made this known when she publicly knelt down at the 39th June 4 revolution commemoration at Madina in Accra.

She also used the opportunity to advise party members to show respect to Rawlings and recognize all his contributions to the party since he has suffered and sacrificed a lot for the party.

"Now to my father – Founder, I know your children we have erred and I also know that you are a human being and you have also done something maybe it is not right.

"And I was so happy when I heard you say that when you brought a statement out, rendering an apology – you are a hero. You are a hero. This shows that what you have thought me is still within me. If you are a leader, be prepared to say that I am sorry. If you are a child, be prepared to say that daddy I’m sorry. So, I will take this opportunity on behalf of the party to kneel down before my dad – please forgive us. Let us come together to build this country," Desosoo pleaded.