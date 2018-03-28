Anyidoho cannot be jailed - John Ndebugri

news

Private legal practitioner, John Ndebugri has said the arrest of NDC's Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho won't amount to anything as he cannot be jailed.

Koku Anyidoho is in custody at the police headquarters for making treasonable comments against President Akufo-Addo.

However, Ndebugri said he will walk at the end of the day because the comments he made isn't strong enough for him to get jailed.

Lawyer Ndebugri believes the arrest is a just a mere cover up by government to shy away from the ire of Ghanaians on the US military deal.

He said, "This is a mere attempt to cover up the nonsensical US military base agreement. Koku can never go to Nsawam. A person is not criminally liable for an offence unless the prosecution can establish Actus Reus (physical act or omission) and the mens rea (mental state) unless the actus Reus and mens rea coincide in point and time."

“In the instant case, Koku could be charged for making those statements. The unanswered question is; can the prosecution establish his intent? He has done nothing prejudicial to the security of the state", he added.