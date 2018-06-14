Pulse.com.gh logo
Asenso-Boakye sues A Plus for GHS 20m


Defamation Asenso-Boakye sues A Plus for GHS 20m

He is also asking for general damages of aggravated and exemplary damages of 8,000.000.00 (Eight Million Ghana Cedis).

  • Published:
Francis Asenso-Boakye and Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus play

Francis Asenso-Boakye and Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus
A Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye has sued comedian and musician Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus for defamation.

Asenso-Boakye is suing the popular NPP fanatic to a tune of GHS 20m for calling him corrupt.

In a suit filed on his behalf by Lawyer Sampson Lardy Ayenini, the Chief of Staff is praying for the court to grant him: A declaration that the statements/publications complained about as having been authored and publicized by Defendant on or about the 27th day of August 2017 and on or about the 22nd and 23rd days of May 2018 as particularized in Statement of Claim and indorsed on the Writ of Summons by way of an attachment are defamatory of Plaintiff and same have gravely injured Plaintiff’s reputation.

READ ALSO: NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus alleges

Compensatory damages of GHC 12,000,000.00 (Twelve Million Ghana Cedis) for injury to character and reputation.

Compensatory damages of GHC 12,000,000.00 (Twelve Million Ghana Cedis) for injury to character and reputation.

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus play

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus

 

Also contained in the suit is an Order for an unconditional retraction and an unqualified apology for the said defamatory statements/publications, doing so in the Daily Graphic newspaper, and for same to be given equal prominence as the complained statements/publications within 14 days from the day of judgment.

A Plus has also been sued by the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for similar defamatory comments, however, he has vowed never to apologize for his utterances towards them and he is ready to fight them in court.

