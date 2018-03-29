Home > News > Politics >

Asiedu Nketiah owes me $200 - Kennedy Agyapong


Kennedy Agyapong said General Mosquito as he is widely known borrowed $200 dollars from him to pay his electricity bills.

Maverick Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has taken a swipe at the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

He said General Mosquito as he is widely known borrowed $200 dollars from him to pay his electricity bills.

Agyapong said, “Asiedu Nketia owes me $200. He begged me to lend him money to pay his electricity bills. You get up and accuse Nana Addo of putting Ghana on sale because of a military agreement with US. These small boys in NDC should shut up. I know all of them and will expose them one after the other”.

Asiedu Nketiah is on record to have said that President Nana Akufo-Addo is selling Ghana for $20m by agreeing to the defence agreement with the United States.

This statement has caught the ire of the NPP firebrand who threatened to verbally lash the NDC guys for their criticism of the President.

