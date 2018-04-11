Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents

Home > News > Politics >

The office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has denied an application by the legal team of the former COCOBOD boss Dr. Stephen Opuni to access documents on what he is being prosecuted for.

This denial is in contradiction to what the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo had said a week ago.

Responding to the request, the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame said they were not bound by law to provide the documents as requested because the case is one of a summary trial rather than a trial of indictment.

Godfred Dame further stated that the defence was only entitled to relevant evidence and not all the documents they have demanded.
The prosecution further indicated the application is not supported by any human rights law as referred to by the defence lawyers.

But the defense lawyers, led by Samuel Cudjoe prayed the High Court to refer the motion which is centered on article 19 of the constitution to the Supreme Court for interpretation.

Dr. Stephen Opuni, a former COCOBOD CEO, had filed the motion seeking to be supplied all documents the AG intends to rely on in the ongoing case involving himself, the state and a businessman, Seidu Agongo.

He stated that he would be able to mount a better defence if he is furnished with the relevant documents the prosecution will be relying on.

