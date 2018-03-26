NDC gurus storm court to support Opuni

news

Top officials of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government have stormed an Accra High Court to offer support for former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni.

Dr. Opuni is under trial alongside businessman Seidu Agongo for wilfully causing financial loss to the state.

Among those who have arrived at the court to show support is former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former Fisheries minister Sherry Ayitey and former Attorney-General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong have arrived at the court.

Opuni is alleged to have between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of GH¢75, 289, 314.72.

Also, Deputy Communications Director of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, revealed five buses have been on the road from Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi heading to Accra.

The trial begun today and it is expected to go on for a while as the NDC have blamed the government for witch-hunting Dr. Opuni.

Kwaku Boahen criticised the government for being selective in its fight against corruption.

Giving his examples, Kwaku Boahen said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) keeps on defending Alfred Obeng, CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), during a controversy surrounding the sale of contaminated petroleum products.