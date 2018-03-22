Home > News > Politics >

Family members mourn persecution of former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni


Family members mourn persecution of former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against Opuni.

  • Published:
Family members of embattled former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni is accusing Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and the brain behind his persecution.

According to the family, the decision by the Attorney General to drag Dr Opuni before court is political.

The family members clad in mourning clothes chanted war songs threatening to face off anyone who jails Dr Opuni.

Mr John Adu Jack Antwirifo, 2016 National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Dormaa Central Constituency at a press conference said charges against Opuni must be quashed.

Opuni will go jail - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has always kicked against Dr Opuni saying he will make sure that Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni goes to jail.

"Opuni will go to jail and I will make sure he pays dearly for his crimes. If we refuse to jail him, Ghanaians will vote against us in the next four years and so we need to get corrupt officials like him away from the country" Kennedy Agyapong said.

27 charges against Opuni

However, on March 14, 2018, the state has filed a case of causing financial loss against him.

Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.

Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD play

Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD
 

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

