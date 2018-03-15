NDC should pray for Dr Opuni - Lawyer advises

news

Private Legal Practitioner, lawyer Ohene Gyan has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pray and seek for a legal team for former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Coacoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.

According to him, the NDC should rather rally behind Dr. Opuni in the law court.

The state has filed a case of causing financial loss against Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.

Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

Other portions of the suit read: "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of Ghc 75, 289, 314.72.

"Stephen Kwabena Opuni on the 10th of October 2014 in Accra, agreed to permit your conduct as the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD to be influenced with an amount of Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc25,000) from Seidu Agongo".

However, the NDC has described the latest happenings that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is witch hunting the hard work of Opuni.

But the lawyer speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm described the conduct of the party as needless.

He said "NDC should pray and look for legal a team for Dr.Stephen Kwabena Opuni."