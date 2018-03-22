'Biased' media helped NPP to win election 2016 - Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama has taken swipe at the Ghanaian media for being in bed with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to spew lies and propaganda against his government.

According to him, the NPP rolled out a very strong propaganda campaign which were successfully disseminated with the help of the media in the 2016 general elections.

Mahama who is in London to attend a meeting with the UK & Ireland Chapter of the NDC as part of the party's reorganisation addressing some supporters said the incompetence campaign waged by the NPP was a heavy blow on his government.

"The NPP rolled out a very strong propaganda campaign. And of course, they had the media helping them.

"They kept shouting incompetence, incompetence, incompetence until our own people started believing that we are incompetent," he said.

Mahama added: "Our own NDC guys think I am incompetent. These guys must be some super people. Now, look at the super. That is super incompetence."