'Biased' media helped NPP to win election 2016 - Mahama

According to him, the NPP rolled out a very strong propaganda campaign which were successfully disseminated with the help of the media in the 2016 general elections.
Mahama who is in London to attend a meeting with the UK & Ireland Chapter of the NDC as part of the party's reorganisation addressing some supporters said the incompetence campaign waged by the NPP was a heavy blow on his government.
"The NPP rolled out a very strong propaganda campaign. And of course, they had the media helping them.
Mahama added: "Our own NDC guys think I am incompetent. These guys must be some super people. Now, look at the super. That is super incompetence."