Rawlings more popular than Mahama - NDC stalwart


Osahene Boakye Gyan accused Rawlings of being in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to defeat the NDC in the 2016 general elections.

Former Brong Ahafo Regional Chairman and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Lawyer John Owusu Agyeman has said former President Jerry Rawlings is still relevant in the party than ex-president John Mahama.

According to him, the NDC was formed on the principles and ideals of the former President.

His reactions come at the back of former spokesperson for the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolution Council (AFRC), Major Boakye Gyan (rtd) who has charged his former colleague to comport himself, advising him to stop talking what he described as rubbish.

READ MORE: Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan

He said Rawlings is not a serious member describing him as an enemy of the NDC.

Boakye Gyan in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, he said "I released him from prison only for him to be talking rubbish. He has no moral right to be talking of shedding blood. There are people who have sacrificed so much for the party that he claims to have done.

"He was in bed with NPP to defeat the NDC. He is now rich and out of poverty. If he has graduated from social democratic values and now hanging out with his new friends he should go. Why will Nana Addo thank him... He should either be with us or without us now he has new friends defending them. I and Osahene brought him…l’m the father of the NDC because it came under the barrel of a gun and l fired the gun."

READ ALSO: Rawlings must be disciplined - Victor Smith

But the former NDC chairman said "Rawlings is still relevant in the NDC. It’s his principle and ideals that the party was formed. Boakye Gyan should be ashamed of himself…where was he when the party was formed in 1992? What fortunes has he brought to the party in Jaman South constituency? Boakye Gyan should shut up.NDC will vote for Rawlings than Mahama."

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

