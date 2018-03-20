Rawlings must be disciplined - Victor Smith

news

Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Victor Smith has said he is pained by some actions of former President Jerry Rawlings.

He said the Disciplinary Committee must restore calm and bring Rawlings to order ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to him, "Rawlings must be brought to book for bringing the name of the NDC into disrepute…he must be taken to the Disciplinary committee and this is long overdue."

Addressing cadres and NDC activists at a Town Hall meeting at the Arts Centre in Accra over the weekend, Rawlings said he won't sit and watch his party go into the abyss.

"I am going to dedicate my time to speaking to my NDC people, When ever I am invited, I will come and speak to my people," he added.

He stated that there is hope for the NDC adding that he will show the party how to bounce back in 2020.

He that: "I shed my blood for the NDC. Those who understand, understand what it mean."

But Victor Smith in rebuttal said the executives of the NDC will do the party and its supporters lots of good if they call Rawlings to order.

He further called on Rawlings to quit the party quietly if he is no longer interested in the affairs of NDC.

"This thing should have happened the very day he stood on NDP platforms…if Rawlings does not want to join the party again, he should go away, he should stop always questioning the reasoning of almost 5 million people," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.