Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings must be disciplined - Victor Smith


Confusion in NDC Rawlings must be disciplined - Victor Smith

Victor Smith said the Disciplinary Committee must restore calm and bring Rawlings to order ahead of the 2020 elections.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Victor Smith has said he is pained by some actions of former President Jerry Rawlings.

He said the Disciplinary Committee must restore calm and bring Rawlings to order ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to him, "Rawlings must be brought to book for bringing the name of the NDC into disrepute…he must be taken to the Disciplinary committee and this is long overdue."

play Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Victor Smith

 

READ MORE: Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan

Addressing cadres and NDC activists at a Town Hall meeting at the Arts Centre in Accra over the weekend, Rawlings said he won't sit and watch his party go into the abyss.

"I am going to dedicate my time to speaking to my NDC people, When ever I am invited, I will come and speak to my people," he added.

He stated that there is hope for the NDC adding that he will show the party how to bounce back in 2020.

He that: "I shed my blood for the NDC. Those who understand, understand what it mean."

But Victor Smith in rebuttal said the executives of the NDC will do the party and its supporters lots of good if they call Rawlings to order.

READ ALSO: Rawlings defends business crony accused of 'dubious' contract

He further called on Rawlings to quit the party quietly if he is no longer interested in the affairs of NDC.

"This thing should have happened the very day he stood on NDP platforms…if Rawlings does not want to join the party again, he should go away, he should stop always questioning the reasoning of almost 5 million people," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.

NPP paraphernalia set Makola Market ablaze 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Jerry John Rawlings: Top 5 rants by Rawlings that we will forever remember Jerry John Rawlings Top 5 rants by Rawlings that we will forever remember
Gargantuan Promises: Bawumia 'reckless' on 570 dams promise – NDC MP Gargantuan Promises Bawumia 'reckless' on 570 dams promise – NDC MP
Corruption: George Loh accuse MMDCEs, top assembly staff of ‘stealing’ Ghc60,000 weekly Corruption George Loh accuse MMDCEs, top assembly staff of ‘stealing’ Ghc60,000 weekly
Fresh War: Kennedy Agyapong threatens to kill notorious land guard 'Bortey Disco' Fresh War Kennedy Agyapong threatens to kill notorious land guard 'Bortey Disco'
Corruption Fight: RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia Corruption Fight RTI Bill sent to Parliament, to be passed soon - Bawumia
Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wife Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wife

Recommended Videos

Corrupt Officials: Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-To-Kill Politicians Who Steal Our Monies - A-Plus
International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption



Top Articles

1 Internal Wrangling Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish -...bullet
2 Gargantuan Promises Bawumia 'reckless' on 570 dams promise – NDC MPbullet
3 Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wifebullet
4 Shots Fired ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts...bullet
5 Corruption Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says...bullet
6 Warning Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries...bullet
7 Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong chargesbullet
8 Kennedy Agyapong MP accuses Rawlings of shielding corrupt...bullet
9 Joseph Osei-Owusu 1st Deputy Speaker constructs...bullet
10 Fresh War Kennedy Agyapong threatens to kill notorious...bullet

Related Articles

Jerry John Rawlings Top 5 rants by Rawlings that we will forever remember
Rawlings blasts Hannah Tetteh for disrespecting his wife
Internal Wrangling Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan
Corruption Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlings
Shots Fired ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts Pastor Otabil
Joseph Osei-Owusu 1st Deputy Speaker constructs headquarters for Bekwai Divisional Police
Politics Rawlings defends business crony accused of 'dubious' contract
Kennedy Agyapong MP accuses Rawlings of shielding corrupt businessman
Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama
Lack of Funds Gov't won't support Atta Mills library - Minister

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Dr Bawumia
Gargantuan Promises 570 one-village one-dam to take off in 2018 – Bawumia assures
Politics Rawlings defends business crony accused of 'dubious' contract
Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly Nitiwul angrily blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly
Koku Anyidoho
Political Fire Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho