Former spokesperson for the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolution Council (AFRC), Major Boakye Gyan (rtd) has charged his former colleague, ex President Jerry John Rawlings to comport himself advising him to stop talking what he described as rubbish.

He accused Rawlings of being in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general elections.

His comments come at the back of the former President who said he won't sit and watch his party go into the abyss.

Addressing cadres and NDC activists at a Town Hall meeting at the Arts Centre in Accra, Rawlings said "I am going to dedicate my time to speaking to my NDC people, When ever I am invited, I will come and speak to my people."

He stated that there is hope for the NDC adding that he will show the party how to bounce back in 2020.

He said "I shed my blood for the NDC. Those who understand, understand what it mean."

But Major Boakye Gyan in response said Rawlings is not a serious member describing him as an enemy of the NDC.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, he said "I released him from prison only for him to be talking rubbish. He has no moral right to be talking of shedding blood. There are people who have sacrificed so much for the party that he claims to have done.

"He was in bed with NPP to defeat the NDC. He is now rich and out of poverty. If he has graduated from social democratic values and now hanging out with his new friends he should go. Why will Nana Addo thank him... He should either be with us or without us now he has new friends defending them. I and Osahene brought him…l’m the father of the NDC because it came under the barrel of a gun and l fired the gun."

He stressed that "He is not serious…he has lost nothing…we saved his life because he was to be executed. He should be grateful. Now its fire for fire because the cover is broken. He is no longer a hero in the NDC. He is now an enemy to the NDC."