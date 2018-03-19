Home > News > Politics >

Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan


Internal Wrangling Rawlings has no moral right to be talking rubbish - Boakye Gyan

Major Boakye Gyan said Rawlings is not a serious member describing him as an enemy of the NDC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former spokesperson for the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolution Council (AFRC), Major Boakye Gyan (rtd) has charged his former colleague, ex President Jerry John Rawlings to comport himself advising him to stop talking what he described as rubbish.

He accused Rawlings of being in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general elections.

His comments come at the back of the former President who said he won't sit and watch his party go into the abyss.

READ MORE: Rawlings defends business crony accused of 'dubious' contract

Addressing cadres and NDC activists at a Town Hall meeting at the Arts Centre in Accra, Rawlings said "I am going to dedicate my time to speaking to my NDC people, When ever I am invited, I will come and speak to my people."

He stated that there is hope for the NDC adding that he will show the party how to bounce back in 2020.

He said "I shed my blood for the NDC. Those who understand, understand what it mean."

But Major Boakye Gyan in response said Rawlings is not a serious member describing him as an enemy of the NDC.

play Former head of Government and official spokesperson for the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolution Council (AFRC), Major Boakye Gyan (rtd)

 

Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, he said "I released him from prison only for him to be talking rubbish. He has no moral right to be talking of shedding blood. There are people who have sacrificed so much for the party that he claims to have done.

"He was in bed with NPP to defeat the NDC. He is now rich and out of poverty. If he has graduated from social democratic values and now hanging out with his new friends he should go. Why will Nana Addo thank him... He should either be with us or without us now he has new friends defending them. I and Osahene brought him…l’m the father of the NDC because it came under the barrel of a gun and l fired the gun."

play Rawlings during the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council era
 

READ ALSO: Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt - Rawlings

He stressed that "He is not serious…he has lost nothing…we saved his life because he was to be executed. He should be grateful. Now its fire for fire because the cover is broken. He is no longer a hero in the NDC. He is now an enemy to the NDC."

NPP paraphernalia set Makola Market ablaze 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Warning: Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary Warning Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong cries over unpaid salary
Gargantuan Promises: 570 one-village one-dam to take off in 2018 – Bawumia assures Gargantuan Promises 570 one-village one-dam to take off in 2018 – Bawumia assures
Corruption: Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlings Corruption Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says Rawlings
Shots Fired: ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts Pastor Otabil Shots Fired ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts Pastor Otabil
Joseph Osei-Owusu: 1st Deputy Speaker constructs headquarters for Bekwai Divisional Police Joseph Osei-Owusu 1st Deputy Speaker constructs headquarters for Bekwai Divisional Police
Politics: Rawlings defends business crony accused of 'dubious' contract Politics Rawlings defends business crony accused of 'dubious' contract

Recommended Videos

International Women's Day: 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics International Women's Day 5 Awesome Ghanaian Women And Their Excellence In Politics
Ghana @ 61: Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption Ghana @ 61 Twitter Mocks Buhari After Promise To Help Ghana Fight Corruption
Mo Ibrahim: "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President" Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"



Top Articles

1 Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong chargesbullet
2 Kennedy Agyapong MP accuses Rawlings of shielding corrupt businessmanbullet
3 Gays You can't force homosexuality on us - Ayariga slams US Ambassadorbullet
4 Shots Fired ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts...bullet
5 Corruption Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt, says...bullet
6 Joseph Osei-Owusu 1st Deputy Speaker constructs headquarters...bullet
7 Loan Agreement Gov’t secures $39m loan to finance Planting...bullet
8 Politics Rawlings defends business crony accused of...bullet
9 Political Fire Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the...bullet
10 Warning Nana Addo must be careful - Kennedy Agyapong...bullet

Related Articles

Shots Fired ‘Preach your sermons at the zoo’ – Anyidoho blasts Pastor Otabil
Joseph Osei-Owusu 1st Deputy Speaker constructs headquarters for Bekwai Divisional Police
Politics Rawlings defends business crony accused of 'dubious' contract
Kennedy Agyapong MP accuses Rawlings of shielding corrupt businessman
Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly Nitiwul angrily blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly
Political Fire Bawumia is now a 'boy boy' for the Finance Minister - Koku Anidoho
Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama
Nima Flagstaff House Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out
Public Purse About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah
Shady Deals Jail 'corrupt' Abeiku Santana - Ken Agyapong charges

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly Nitiwul angrily blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly
Prophet Owusu Bempah
Prophecies Don't come back in 2020, you won't win - Owusu Bempah advises Mahama
Nima Flagstaff House Some Akufo-Addo 'neighbors' defy orders to move out
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Public Purse About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah