Home > News > Politics >

Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for treatment


Road Carnage Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for treatment

Mr. Naabu’s is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Regional Hospital awaiting a helicopter to airlift him to Accra for further treatment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu play

Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Bugri Naabu has been involved in a serious accident.

Naabu, who is seeking reelection is reported to be in critical and set to be flown to Accra for proper medical examination.

The outspoken Chairman is said to have been involved in the crash on his to Tamale from Damango where he met some NPP delegates to campaign.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu

Mr. Naabu is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Regional Hospital awaiting a helicopter to airlift him to Accra for further treatment.

Bugri Naabu play

Bugri Naabu

The cause of the accident is currently unknown but eyewitnesses at the scene said all they saw was the vehicles involved summersaulting.

The other six occupants in Bugri Naabu's car are also reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Double Salary Saga: NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy Agyapong Double Salary Saga NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs - Kennedy Agyapong
Security: Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabi Security Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabi
Opposition Party: NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts for propaganda
Elephant-size Government: Presidential staffers undermines pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to protect the public purse - CDD to Akufo-Addo
Party Funds: I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs
Crime: CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga Crime CID grills 4 more ex-NDC Ministers over double salary saga

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize
Politics: IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May Politics IMF to release $236m to Ghana in May



Top Articles

1 Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to...bullet
2 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
3 Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana -...bullet
4 Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Winbullet
5 Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon...bullet
6 998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for criticising...bullet
7 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze...bullet
8 Threats MMT boss should have shot security coordinator -...bullet
9 Gargantuan Expenditure GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa...bullet
10 Corruption Charges EOCO freezes Opuni's account againbullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet

Politics

FF Anto
Domination All NPP MPs must run unopposed in the Ashanti Region - FF Anto
Edudzi Tamakloe
Corruption Charges Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer
Presidential Staffers Hamid lied over Mahama's Jubilee House budget - Minority
Franklin-Cudjoe
998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe