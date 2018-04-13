Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia

news

The National Democratic Congress member of Parliament for the Tamale North Constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini has entreated the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to call the NPP Northern Regional Chairman to order.

He said the actions of the Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu is detrimental to the peace they are currently enjoying in the region.

Bugri Naabu is on record to have said that he authorised some NPP youth members to go and chase out drainage contractors suspected as NDC members.

“The regional chairman and his executives do not know anything about that award. And the youth too are mad because they have not been getting jobs and they think that their people are sabotaging them, so they have to drive the contractor away. I can’t condemn it; they are hungry people so they are right. What they did is correct because they are hungry", Naabu said.

He also added, "Why should others be given jobs instead of being given to them [the youth in the region]? Can you believe that since we started…the contractors who supported me to win the region; no one has gotten any job. It’s just sad. Meanwhile, jobs are coming".

However Suhuyini thinks it's high time the Chairman is curtailed by elders in his party. He said, "I think it is shameful. I think it is disgraceful and it also smacks of insensitivity because we are talking about a drain that has caused the loss of lives of many people."

"For the NPP youth and their Regional Chairman to only be concerned about who does it and for what personal benefit instead of the general welfare of the people who have had to deal with the devastating floods that the area has had to deal with every rainy season is unfortunate. It is for this reasons that the MP said Dr. Bawumi must “call his party elders to order”, he added.

The group allegedly attacked and chased away workers of a local construction firm which was building a storm drain at Gumani in Tamale.