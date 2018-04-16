news

The founder and President of tink tank Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has slammed the recent appointments of President Akufo-Addo for the Development Authorities.

Cudjoe said the appointment of over 10 deputies for the 3 Development Authorities is needless and just 'job for the boys'.

The three Development Authorities – Coastal Development Authority, Middle Belt Development Authority, Northern Development Authority – are tasked with the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) – the Programme which will ensure the disbursement of the equivalent of $1 million per constituency per year, in fulfillment of President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign pledge.

But, Franklin is of the view that with our dire resources as a nation, these appointments are becoming too many.

He told Francis Abban on Starr FM, "Being in a hurry doesn’t mean you should do things that will affect our resources negatively. This country is a small one and we should be able to utilize resources wisely. The four deputy Chief Executives shouldn’t be existing in the first place. It is extra cost. If we have a poverty issue, we deal with it, we don’t deal with it by tossing the country, I see this as waste and job for the boys. Why would we have so many deputies? It’s more like a grand concert".

CEO of Accra-based radio station Samuel Atta-Mensah heads the Coastal Development Authority. Each of the Chief executives is being assisted by four deputies.