Deputy EC boss to stay home for 14-days after battle with EOCO

Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Georgina Opoku Amankwah, is expected to stay home for two weeks following a deal reached between her and the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO).

The deputy EC boss is being investigated along with two others over the missing of GH¢480,000.

Some Police personnel with AK 47 assault rifles led by the Acting Executive Director of the EOCO, ACP K.K Amoah (Rtd) stormed her office.

She had been on forced leave since July 2017 at the instance of the investigative agency.

Her resumption in office was against an advice from the investigative body urging her follow due process since their investigations into the Staff Endowment Fund of the election management body has not been concluded.

Apart from Mrs Opoku Amankwah, two other EC officials also being investigated in connection with the GH¢480,000 are Finance Director Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and Chief Accountant Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi.

The money in question was allegedly withdrawn from the Endowment Fund of the EC between 2012 and 2013 by the three officials during the tenure of Dr Kwadwo Afari Gyan as EC Chair and used for official business pertaining to the commission.

However, lawyer for Mrs Amankwah, Nana Boakye Adu-Poku in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said EOCO requested for a meeting after which they agreed to speed up investigations within the next 14 days.

"After the 14 days, we will know what to do. If not then she will come back," Adu-Poku added.