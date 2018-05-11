Home > News > Politics >

Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP


The Acting Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, said the constituencies will be expected to raise funds for their activities with the buses they receive.

Freddie Blay, former MP for Ellembelle play

Freddie Blay, former MP for Ellembelle
The Acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has revealed that he is donating a bus to each constituency of the party for commercial purposes.

In an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Mr Blay said that the main purpose of gifting the buses is for each constituency to raise funds for its operations.

According to him, the buses will be supplied before the party’s national executive elections on 7 July 2018.

“I am supplying buses to all the constituency branches of the NPP. Each constituency will receive a bus from me personally for commercial purposes just to raise money for party activities.”

When he was asked where he will get the money to purchase the buses, he said: “When you are resourceful, you will be able to do that. You don’t need to do that from your own pockets, no, you can’t do it that way; as a politician, you need to be resourceful and be able to raise funds for activities of such kind.”

The NPP will go for its national conference where it will elect a new crop of national executives who will steer affairs for the next four years.

Mr Blay will be facing off with Alhaji Short, Stephen Ntim and Dr Richard Amoako Baah in the party’s polls.

Sammy Crabbe
Backtrack Sammy Crabbe withdraws from NPP Chairmanship race
Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-plus
Alleged Malfeasance Martin Amidu must investigate 'chop chop' at Tourism Company - A-Plus
Anita Desoso
Regret You rushed in voting for Akufo-Addo - Desoso tells unemployed nurses
Akua Blakofe
Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged malfeasance