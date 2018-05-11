news

The group, said Nana Addo seems to have a strong affinity towards airplanes adding that his foreign trips is draining the public purse.

Executive Secretary of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson, in a statement said "We are just about 5 months in the New Year and the President’s travel tally outside the country is almost hitting 20."

READ MORE: Group questions Nana Addo's presence at Dangote's daughter's wedding

He explained that the cost of each presidential travel is between $76,000 and $110,000.

He said the numerous travels by Nana Addo is putting pressure on the public purse contrary to his own comments to protect the economy.

"We believe this is piling undue pressure on the public purse and must be streamlined," he noted.

He said the group will petition the Council of State Friday, May 11, 2018 on the matter and advised him to cut down his trips.

"The President will be advised accordingly [by the Council of State] to cut down on his desire for air trips.

"We are not totally against the President taking a break, but the time for break is undue, inappropriate and unthoughtful," he said.

Mensah Thompson stated that his travels doesn't add to the progress of Ghana.

READ ALSO: Sack incompetent ministers - AFAG admonishes Akufo-Addo

"The country is bedeviled with series of challenges; the issue of graduate unemployment has become quite a topical issue following the launch of NaBCo and all we hear is the President is taking a break. Taking a break from what precisely?," Mensah Thompson asked.

UK trip to rest

Nana Addo has left Ghana for the United Kingdom on a week-long vacation, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

This is his first since being sworn-in as President on 7th January, 2017.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, his children and grandchildren.

READ MORE: Nana Addo will create 2.4 million jobless people - Civil organisation

Whilst away, the President will honour two public engagements. On Friday, May 11, 2018, he will speak at the University of Oxford, as part of its 2018 Africa Conference, on the theme "Enough Rhetoric! Catalysing an Era of Concrete Action".