news

The political think tank, Centre for Democratic Governance (CDG), has predicted that about 2.4 million jobless graduates will be created during the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the Chief Convener of the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDG), a political think tank, Dr Ebenezer K. Hayford, the inability to create jobs for the jobless masses is a breach of moral and spiritual obligation.

He said under the leadership of former President John Mahama, he embarked on several projects which resulted in the creation of jobs for many Ghanaian nurses, doctors, engineers, administrators, carpenters, masons, electricians, drivers, labourers, surveyors, contractors and shop owners.

READ MORE: Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses cry

He said President Akufo-Addo "is unable to think outside the box to roll out projects that can create massive jobs."

He has therefore admonished the president to learn the skill of creating jobs from his predecessor, Mahama and the NDC government.

He added that the government of Nana Addo worsened the situation of joblessness when he dismissed 5,000 Community Police personnel because their two-year contract with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) had ended.

He said Nana Addo has failed to protect the public purse on the contrary and spending lavishly.

READ ALSO: NABCO will cause high inflation- IMANI veep warns

"One of the things the President also promised to do was to protect the public purse. On the contrary, he is spending lavishly the tax payers money.

"Up to date, he has used GH¢41 million in trips outside the country. Where and what are his priorities?," he added.