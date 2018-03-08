Ghana can't develop with prayers and 'tongues' - Ken Agyapong

news

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has said that Ghanaians must look beyond just prayers and speaking tongues if we are to develop.

He believes 'Men of God' are not helping with the development of Ghana as most of their sermons are about fear and not development oriented.

According to him, God gave everyone a brain to think and protect oneself as well as work to feed himself or herself but many have ignored these gifts and banked their hopes on prayer which is why the country is not developing.



READ ALSO: I was supposed to be murdered like J.B Danquah - Ken Agyapong reveals

“How can we develop when we spend most of the time in churches praying? God gave you the brain to think, protect yourself and work to feed yourself but every day you are in the church praying in tongues, how can you develop with such a mentality”, he asked.

The 'controversial' NPP MP is noted to be a fierce critic of prophets in Ghana and their pronouncements. He believes most of them are not real and shouldn't be taken serious.

“When you talk about it, they say you are blaspheming but it is the truth. When you see the lifestyle of most men of God, their lifestyles; lavish lifestyles, and you see their followers and how deprived they are…I don’t believe in prophecies but I believe in Rev. Owusu Bempah, for 3 years now and he has surprised me with his predictions”, he added.