Home > News > Politics >

Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi


Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi

“Asanteman is calling John Mahama to come back. He is coming like a “star that appears at night glittering”, he said.

  • Published:
Brogya Genfi play

Brogya Genfi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Brogya Genfi has said Ghanaians are craving for the return of ex-President Mahama to power.

He said this is due to the gross incompetence of the Akufo Addo-led administration.

Brogya made this assertion ahead of NDC's "Unity Walk" scheduled to take place in the Ashanti Region tomorrow.

“Asanteman is calling John Mahama to come back. He is coming like a “star that appears at night glittering”, he said.

READ ALSO: It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe

According to Brogya Genfi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government has deceived Ghanaians hence there is the need for John Dramani to come back and redeem his people.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

 

“I urge people of Asanteman to join us this Saturday at our unity walk in the Ashanti Region. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama will appear with his shining star in the Region this Saturday”, he said.

Leaders of the NDC have consistently stated that the unity walks are part of processes recommended by the 13-member Kwesi Botchwey Committee to unite the party following fallouts from the 2016 elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Revelation: NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong
Appraisal: Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid Appraisal Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid
Allegations: Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man
Reality? Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko Reality? Nana Addo has fixed the economy - Gabby Otchere-Darko
Campaign Promise: We're not sponsoring people to demand for new regions - Dan Botwe Campaign Promise We're not sponsoring people to demand for new regions - Dan Botwe
Bloated Government: Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo

Recommended Videos

Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize



Top Articles

1 Elephant-size Government Presidential staffers undermines pledge to...bullet
2 Special Prosecutor Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin...bullet
3 Road Carnage Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra for...bullet
4 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghanabullet
5 Double Salary Saga NPP gov't shielding 'corrupt' NDC MPs -...bullet
6 Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Winbullet
7 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
8 998 Presidential Staffers NDC are hypocrites for...bullet
9 Opposition Party NDC accused of printing NPP T-Shirts...bullet
10 Security Ghana is not safe under Akufo-Addo - Joshua Alabibullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Parliament of Ghana
Not Urgent Parliament withdraws RTI bill again over procedural concerns
Former Supreme Court judge Joaquim Barbosa is seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race
Joaquim Barbosa Brazil's former chief justice criticizes austerity reforms
Deputy Minister of Information
Unemployment Be a little patient with Akufo-Addo - Dep. Information Minister begs
Allotey Jacobs
Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs