Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi

news

The Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Brogya Genfi has said Ghanaians are craving for the return of ex-President Mahama to power.

He said this is due to the gross incompetence of the Akufo Addo-led administration.

Brogya made this assertion ahead of NDC's "Unity Walk" scheduled to take place in the Ashanti Region tomorrow.

“Asanteman is calling John Mahama to come back. He is coming like a “star that appears at night glittering”, he said.

READ ALSO: It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe

According to Brogya Genfi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led government has deceived Ghanaians hence there is the need for John Dramani to come back and redeem his people.

“I urge people of Asanteman to join us this Saturday at our unity walk in the Ashanti Region. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama will appear with his shining star in the Region this Saturday”, he said.

Leaders of the NDC have consistently stated that the unity walks are part of processes recommended by the 13-member Kwesi Botchwey Committee to unite the party following fallouts from the 2016 elections.