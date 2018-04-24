Home > News > Politics >

It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe


998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The president of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has said that it’s sad that the NPP government which criticised the number of employees at the then Flagstaff House when they were in opposition are strongly defending the staggering 998 staff at the Jubilee House.

His response comes after a report released showed that the Presidency had 998 staffs for the period January 7, 2017, to December 31, 2017.

The breakdown was as follows 9 Ministers of State, 27 presidential staffers, 256 Junior Political Appointees and 706 civil and public servants.

READ ALSO: Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’

This number is some 220 staff more than the 778 employees presented to parliament by the erstwhile John Mahama administration in 2013.

This angered many Ghanaians who called out the Nana Addo administration for their deceit and hypocrisy.

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a senior member of the New Patriotic Party and a former Executive Director of policy think tank Danquah Institute (DI) justified the 998 figure, saying that President Akufo-Addo prioritises results over a lean government.

“Akufo-Addo has never put lean government before a government that delivers. I recall in 2006, we were working on a speech and when I mentioned ‘lean government’, he told me to point blankly that our situation in Ghana calls more for a well-resourced government machinery that can deliver,” he wrote on his Facebook Wall.

READ ALSO: 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei

However, President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe said this position was hypocritical and sad.

“I think the conversation has to be about whether we have efficient denominator to go on with,” he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

“The sad thing though,” he bemoaned, “is that, the same persons who a while back were chastising previous governments for running a bloated bureaucracy are today defending the same bloated number by suggesting he [President Akufo-Addo] didn’t promise a lean government.”

“…That’s where my disappointed really lies, realizing that we have been double speaking and I don’t think it is fair. So anyhow you look at it my worry and disappointment is in the fact that they haven’t paid fidelity to the fact and it is of course worrying,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’ Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’
Threats: MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong Threats MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong
Special Prosecutor: Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs
Incessant Travels: Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana - Gen. Mosquito
Poor Development: We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten Poor Development We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten
Failed Promises: Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man Failed Promises Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man

Recommended Videos

Photos: Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party
Quality Health Care: Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia Quality Health Care Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Politics: Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa Politics Otiko Djaba awarded for promoting gender equality in Africa



Top Articles

1 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's...bullet
2 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
3 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP...bullet
4 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
5 Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has...bullet
6 Position Mahama made chair of TANA High-Level Forum on Africa...bullet
7 Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees...bullet
8 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
9 Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will...bullet
10 Politics Angry Asiedu Nketiah tells Akufo-Addo protest...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
6 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Divine Otoo
Regional Elections Presidency gave me money to campaign - NPP Greater Accra Chairman
Election 2020 NDC unity walks organised to have fun - Aspiring Presidential candidate
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Quality Healthcare Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one ambulance soon - Bawumia